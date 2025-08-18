Kazakhstan’s energy imports from EAEU see strong growth in 1H2025

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan ramped up its energy imports from EAEU countries by over 20 percent in H1 2025, coming in at $924 million, primarily from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus. Exports picked up by 10 percent, fueled by a boost in sales to Kyrgyzstan and Armenia, even though they dropped off to Russia and Belarus. This trend points out how Kazakhstan is building up its energy connections within the EAEU, backing up regional integration and keeping market stability in check.

