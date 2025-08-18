Mining sector in Kyrgyzstan shows double-digit growth
Officials note that the dynamics highlight the continued importance of the mining sector for Kyrgyzstan’s industrial development and export potential.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy