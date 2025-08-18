Eni sells stake in CCUS unit to Global Infrastructure Partners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Eni has signed an agreement with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), part of BlackRock, to sell a 49.99% stake in Eni CCUS Holding, its dedicated carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) business, Trend reports.

The two companies will jointly control the entity once the deal receives regulatory approval.

Eni CCUS Holding oversees major decarbonization projects, including the Liverpool Bay and Bacton initiatives in the UK and the L10-CCS project in the Netherlands. It also holds rights to expand into Italy’s Ravenna CCS project and could incorporate further projects in the future.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said the partnership would “enhance our ability to deliver large-scale, technically advanced decarbonization solutions.” GIP Chairman and CEO Bayo Ogunlesi highlighted the combination of GIP’s infrastructure expertise with Eni’s industrial capabilities to accelerate CCUS deployment.

The transaction strengthens Eni’s strategy of structuring its energy transition businesses into separate platforms to attract capital and scale up low-carbon solutions.