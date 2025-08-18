Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan discuss strategic alliance with focus on inter-parliamentary co-op

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 18. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairwoman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva, during which they discussed current issues of Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance, particularly in the context of developing inter-parliamentary relations, Trend reports.

Welcoming the Chairwoman of the Senate of Uzbekistan’s Oliy Majlis, the President emphasized that her visit to Astana is a vivid confirmation of the special nature of the strategic relationship between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly praised Tanzila Narbayeva’s personal contribution to strengthening the bonds of friendship and good neighborliness between the two nations.

“Your visit is very important in terms of reinforcing the friendly relations between our countries. We place top priority on developing cooperation with brotherly Uzbekistan. We believe this is a crucial factor in ensuring stability and security in the Central Asian region. The better, closer, and more productive the relations between our countries are, the more peaceful the overall situation in the region will be. As for your visit, I consider it truly important for strengthening inter-parliamentary ties, which are a very important element of our relationship,” said President Tokayev.

In response, Tanzila Narbayeva thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm welcome and conveyed greetings from President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

“He asked me to convey to you his warmest regards and best wishes for success in implementing your initiatives. And of course, he asked me to let you know that all agreements reached are under his personal oversight. We, the President's entire team, including Parliament, will certainly work toward their implementation to achieve concrete results. As you said, Kazakhstan for Uzbekistan and Uzbekistan for Kazakhstan are the closest and most reliable partners,” noted Narbayeva.

The two sides also discussed further development of inter-parliamentary diplomacy, as well as trade, economic, and investment cooperation. Special attention was given to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties. Taking the opportunity, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent his warm regards to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.



At the end of the meeting, President Tokayev awarded Tanzila Narbayeva the Order of "Dostyk" II degree for her tireless efforts in strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership.