Kyrgyz President nods to Putin-Trump Alaska summit as positive step for peace

Kyrgyzstan Materials 18 August 2025 17:51 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Presiden Sadyr Zhaparov's press service

Abdullo Janob
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 18. President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, exchanging views on the recent Russian-United States summit in Alaska, Trend reports via President Zhaparov's press service.

During the call, President Zhaparov described the summit as an important step toward building trust and reducing global tensions. He emphasized that Kyrgyzstan sees the improved interaction between Russia and the United States as creating favorable conditions for a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis.

“Located at the center of Eurasia and actively participating in regional integration initiatives, Kyrgyzstan attaches exceptional importance to regional stability and confirms its readiness to cooperate with the Russian Federation in the interests of sustainable development,” Zhaparov said.

The presidents further emphasized the critical importance of perpetuating the dialogue on pivotal international and regional matters.

