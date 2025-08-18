Resolution of Karabakh issue secured peace with Azerbaijan - Armenian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18.​ Only the resolution of the Karabakh issue has made peace with Azerbaijan possible, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated in an address to the nation, Trend reports.

The PM emphasized that some players had simply used the Karabakh issue as a means to feather their own nests in Armenia.

"I said that I would lead Armenia with the logic of not continuing the Karabakh conflict. If the people did not agree with this logic, they should have staged a revolution. But you did not, because, like me, you understood that without resolving the Karabakh issue, there would be no peace," Pashinyan added.

