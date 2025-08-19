Kazakhstan discloses plans to expand freight rail fleet by 2029
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
By 2029, Kazakhstan's freight operators plan to acquire over 7,000 new railcars to support growing transportation needs. Currently, over 300 operators manage 142,000 railcars, fully covering demand.
