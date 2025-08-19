Kazakhstan intends comprehensive LPG transport tariff revision for consumer protection

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan is reviewing LPG transportation tariffs to stabilize the domestic market amid rising costs. At a meeting led by Vice Minister Alibek Zhamauov, officials agreed on the need for a comprehensive regulatory approach. Since early 2025, transportation costs have risen significantly, affecting retail gas prices.

