Azerbaijan reports major maritime cargo trade in 7M2025

Azerbaijan transported about 1.4 million tons of cargo valued at roughly $1.3 billion via maritime routes in the first seven months of the year, showing a slight decline in value and volume compared to last year. Exports accounted for around 110,000 tons, while imports reached approximately 1.3 million tons, highlighting continued reliance on maritime trade.

