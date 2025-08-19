Azerbaijan reports major maritime cargo trade in 7M2025
Azerbaijan transported about 1.4 million tons of cargo valued at roughly $1.3 billion via maritime routes in the first seven months of the year, showing a slight decline in value and volume compared to last year. Exports accounted for around 110,000 tons, while imports reached approximately 1.3 million tons, highlighting continued reliance on maritime trade.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy