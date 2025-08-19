Bir Ecosystem showcased at the international “Ai4 2025” conference

The first fully integrated digital ecosystem in the Caucasus region, Bir Ecosystem, was showcased at “Ai4 2025”, the largest industry conference on artificial intelligence in North America.

The ecosystem was represented at the event by a delegation comprising Chief Data Officer of PASHA Holding Valeh Nabiyev, Head of the Bir Ecosystem Development department Mehdi Aslanov, Head of the Bank’s Data Management Office Seymur Shabanli, and Head of the Bir Ecosystem Analytics department Shahriyar Mammadli.

Held annually since 2018, the conference took place this year in Las Vegas, bringing together more than 8,000 participants from 85 countries. The event focused on “Applications of artificial intelligence in business, ethical considerations, and future development prospects”. The program featured discussions on data management as well as the use of artificial intelligence in education, finance, healthcare, and the public sector.

Speaking at the conference on the topic “Data management in the age of artificial intelligence”, Valeh Nabiyev presented Bir Ecosystem’s approach and expertise in this field: “Bir Ecosystem possesses unique expertise in applying artificial intelligence. For this, we have both a strategy and a professional team. The ecosystem brings together the country’s leading companies with strong competencies. At present, our efforts are focused not only on individual projects but also on scalable AI transformation. Our strategy covers everything from the executive team to a unified vision and common principles, and it also encourages agile innovation within teams. We view data management not as a tool for risk control, but as a key bridge for the rapid and reliable implementation of artificial intelligence. This approach ensures the sustainable and secure development of AI projects within the ecosystem, ranging from customer service automation to enhanced operational efficiency.”

As one of the most prestigious global events in the field of artificial intelligence, the conference also provided the Bir Ecosystem delegation with valuable opportunities to establish international contacts, exchange experience, and expand cooperation.

Bir ecosystem unites the country’s leading brands, Birbank, Birmarket, m10 and MilliÖn, under one umbrella. At the same time, the ecosystem strengthens its impact and enriches customer experience by collaborating with strategic allies such as Trendyol Azerbaijan and BakıKart. Thanks to this integration, customers benefit from QR payments in partner networks and public transport, credit shopping on Birmarket via Birbank, installment payments on Trendyol Azerbaijan using Birbank cards, a unified bonus program and many other solutions. All these services are built on four core pillars of the ecosystem: Unified login, Unified bonus, Unified payment and Unified credit platform, which deliver fast, convenient, cost-effective and secure services to customers.