Azerbaijan fully tapping into last year's budget quotas for nation's agricultural sector
In 2024, Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector saw modest growth, with total production rising by around 2 percent and exports increasing roughly 7 percent compared to the previous year. State support funded over 9,000 pieces of agricultural machinery, provided around 4,100 preferential loans.
