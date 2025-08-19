Kyrgyz Security Council Secretary meets Indian Ambassador to discuss bilateral ties

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 19. Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic, Baktybek Bekbolotov, met today with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India, Birender Singh Yadav, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz President's press service.

The officials engaged in a discourse aimed at enhancing synergistic collaboration across multifaceted domains, including trade, economic frameworks, cultural exchanges, and humanitarian initiatives.



The convening also encompassed a discourse on prevailing regional security dynamics, underscoring the dedication of both nations to synergistic collaboration on issues of shared significance.

