Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 19

Economy Materials 19 August 2025 10:15 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 19, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value 45 currencies dropped down compared to August 18.

The official rate for $1 is 567,640 rials, while one euro is valued at 662,342 rials. On August 18, the euro was priced at 671,981 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 19

Rial on August 18

1 US dollar

USD

567,640

574,519

1 British pound

GBP

767,384

778,943

1 Swiss franc

CHF

703,569

712,041

1 Swedish króna

SEK

59,383

60,104

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

55,643

56,353

1 Danish krone

DKK

88,742

90,081

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,501

6,565

1 UAE Dirham

AED

154,565

156,438

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,857,041

1,876,626

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

200,318

203,667

100 Japanese yen

JPY

384,144

390,740

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,606

73,432

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,474,829

1,492,644

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

410,846

415,994

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

336,219

340,574

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,140

32,646

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,885

14,074

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,054

7,176

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

155,945

157,835

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,344

43,853

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

368,554

374,605

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

151,371

153,205

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,509,681

1,527,976

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

442,077

448,922

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

467,289

472,859

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,861

19,095

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

270

274

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

406,096

410,117

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

104,984

106,227

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,003

79,993

100 Thai baht

THB

1,746,597

1,771,368

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

136,375

136,375

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

409,102

413,753

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

800,621

810,323

1 euro

EUR

662,342

671,981

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

105,355

106,291

1 Georgian lari

GEL

210,669

212,843

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,034

35,589

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,296

8,399

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

169,209

171,983

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

333,906

337,774

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

995,916

1,006,584

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

61,160

61,469

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

161,808

164,025

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

4,169

4,216

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 840,238 rials and $1 costs 720,100 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 815,764 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,126 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 935,000–938,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.06–1.09 million rials.

