Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 19, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value 45 currencies dropped down compared to August 18.

The official rate for $1 is 567,640 rials, while one euro is valued at 662,342 rials. On August 18, the euro was priced at 671,981 rials.

Currency Rial on August 19 Rial on August 18 1 US dollar USD 567,640 574,519 1 British pound GBP 767,384 778,943 1 Swiss franc CHF 703,569 712,041 1 Swedish króna SEK 59,383 60,104 1 Norwegian krone NOK 55,643 56,353 1 Danish krone DKK 88,742 90,081 1 Indian rupee INR 6,501 6,565 1 UAE Dirham AED 154,565 156,438 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,857,041 1,876,626 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 200,318 203,667 100 Japanese yen JPY 384,144 390,740 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,606 73,432 1 Omani rial OMR 1,474,829 1,492,644 1 Canadian dollar CAD 410,846 415,994 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 336,219 340,574 1 South African rand ZAR 32,140 32,646 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,885 14,074 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,054 7,176 1 Qatari riyal QAR 155,945 157,835 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,344 43,853 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 368,554 374,605 1 Saudi riyal SAR 151,371 153,205 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,509,681 1,527,976 1 Singapore dollar SGD 442,077 448,922 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 467,289 472,859 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,861 19,095 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 270 274 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 406,096 410,117 1 Libyan dinar LYD 104,984 106,227 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,003 79,993 100 Thai baht THB 1,746,597 1,771,368 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 136,375 136,375 1,000 South Korean won KRW 409,102 413,753 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 800,621 810,323 1 euro EUR 662,342 671,981 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 105,355 106,291 1 Georgian lari GEL 210,669 212,843 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,034 35,589 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,296 8,399 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 169,209 171,983 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 333,906 337,774 100 Philippine pesos PHP 995,916 1,006,584 1 Tajik somoni TJS 61,160 61,469 1 Turkmen manat TMT 161,808 164,025 Venezuelan bolívar VES 4,169 4,216

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 840,238 rials and $1 costs 720,100 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 815,764 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,126 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 935,000–938,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.06–1.09 million rials.