Armenian PM announces looming transport connectivity with Azerbaijan

Politics Materials 18 August 2025 19:46 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Armenian PM / website

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18.​ The new transport connection between Armenia and Azerbaijan is on the agenda, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an address to the nation, Trend reports.

He observed that specific emphasis has been placed on facilitating seamless transit connectivity between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, traversing Armenian jurisdiction.

"This opens new prospects for Armenia, as well as internationally recognized communication guarantees and cooperation," he said.

Pashinyan emphasized that the Republic of Armenia is ready to work for peace and prosperity within the framework of a joint international transport program agreed upon with the United States and coordinated third parties.

