Kazakhstan plans major boost in rail freight with China
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Kazakhstan plans to boost rail freight transit with China by 25 million tons through the construction of new railway lines, including Moyynty - Kyzylzhar (360 km) and Bakhty - Ayagoz (272 km). Chairman of Kazakhstan Railways, Talgat Aldybergenov, announced that these developments aim to increase total capacity to 100 million tons by 2030.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy