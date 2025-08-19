Kazakhstan plans major boost in rail freight with China

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

Kazakhstan plans to boost rail freight transit with China by 25 million tons through the construction of new railway lines, including Moyynty - Kyzylzhar (360 km) and Bakhty - Ayagoz (272 km). Chairman of Kazakhstan Railways, Talgat Aldybergenov, announced that these developments aim to increase total capacity to 100 million tons by 2030.

