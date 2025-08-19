Azerbaijan, Nepal investigating potential fresh areas of dual cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19.​ Today, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with Nepal’s Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba to discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

During the call, Deuba congratulated Azerbaijan on agreements reached with the United States during the summit between the two presidents, as well as for the strides made in the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process.

The ministers acknowledged the laudable cadence of elevated political engagements in recent years and reflected positively on the presidential visit from Nepal to Azerbaijan in the context of COP29.



The discourse further underscored the significance of bilateral diplomatic engagements, which have evolved robustly over three decades, encompassing governmental delegations to Nepal and strategic political consultations between the foreign affairs ministries of the respective nations.

The foreign ministries reviewed opportunities to expand bilateral and multilateral ties, including cooperation in economic, trade, tourism, humanitarian, and other sectors. They also emphasized positive collaboration within international organizations, particularly under the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and stressed the importance of strengthening mutual support in multilateral formats.

The dialogue culminated in a synergistic exchange of perspectives regarding ancillary topics of reciprocal relevance.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel