Lithuania appoints new cultural attachés to Belgium, U.S., and France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. On August 18, Acting Minister of Culture Šarūnas Birutis met with Lithuania’s newly appointed cultural attachés: Adelė Dovydavičiūtė (Belgium), Akvilė Kavaliauskaitė (United States), and Eglė Čepaitė (France). All three won open competitions for their posts, Trend reports.

“These new attachés are outstanding professionals in their fields, and I am pleased to see Lithuania’s cultural diplomacy network growing stronger. I am confident that their work will enhance our projects in strategically important countries and help us achieve ambitious goals in presenting Lithuanian culture to the world,” Minister Birutis said.

Adelė Dovydavičiūtė, appointed as Lithuania’s Cultural Attaché to the Permanent Representation to the European Union in Brussels, is an architect, cultural project manager, and artist with more than 15 years of experience in culture, architecture, exhibitions, and visual arts. She specializes in creating and implementing interdisciplinary projects that bridge architecture, cultural outreach, and education. A key part of her mission will be planning and implementing Lithuania’s cultural program during its presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2027.

Akvilė Kavaliauskaitė, Lithuania’s new Cultural Attaché at the Consulate General in New York, holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master’s in literary studies from Vilnius University. Her role will focus on strengthening Lithuania’s presence in U.S. cultural institutions, supporting cultural heritage initiatives, and building stronger Lithuania–U.S. ties through culture.

Eglė Čepaitė, Lithuania’s new Cultural Attaché at the Embassy in France, has studied philosophy at Vilnius University and earned master’s degrees in cultural management and film studies in Montpellier, France. She has worked for more than a decade in international cinema and cultural projects. One of her priorities will be to build on the success of the Lithuanian Season in France in 2024, expanding cooperation in arts and culture and developing sustainable long-term projects.

Cultural attachés represent Lithuania in embassies or consulates abroad and implement international cultural cooperation under the mandate of the Ministry of Culture. Their activities are coordinated by the Lithuanian Culture Institute. Each appointment is for a three-year term.