Initialing peace treaty with Azerbaijan marks turning point, says Armenian premier

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18.​ The meeting in Washington and the initialing of the peace treaty with Azerbaijan marked a turning point, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his address to the nation, Trend reports.

He noted that following the Washington agreements, for the first time in three decades, all of Armenia’s communications were opened.

"After this, it is necessary to learn how to live in peace in the region.

After August 8, we are living in a completely different South Caucasus, in a different Republic of Armenia. This fact must be recognized; it is not easy, since this is a new and unfamiliar reality for us," Pashinyan added.

To recall, on August 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the United States Donald Trump, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on the meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia in Washington.

On the same day, Donald Trump announced the suspension of Section 907 (Section 907 of the United States Freedom Support Act was developed to prohibit any form of direct help from the United States to the Azerbaijani government, and this prohibition rendered Azerbaijan the sole post-Soviet nation not to obtain direct assistance from the United States government to promote economic and political stability).

Besides, in Washington, as part of the meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the US Donald Trump, and Prime Nikol Pashinyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialled the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia” and signed a joint statement by the foreign ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (on the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process, the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict discussed by the Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel