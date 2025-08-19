Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 19 August 2025 09:38 (UTC +04:00)
Price of Azerbaijani crude falls

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. At Italy’s Augusta port, the price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude (CIF) fell by $0.46, or 0.67%, to $68.13 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light crude (FOB) declined by $0.47, or 0.70%, to $66.61 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of Urals crude slipped by $0.68, or 1.22%, to $55.15 per barrel.

North Sea Dated Brent also moved lower, down $0.56, or 0.82%, to $67.35 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

