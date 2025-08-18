France hands over previously detained Azerbaijani children to Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18.​ France has returned two Azerbaijani children to Germany after a cross-border custody dispute, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris said in a statement, Trend reports.

The case involves Azerbaijani citizens Muhammad Guliyev and Gultaj Abdullayeva, whose parental rights were suspended by a German court. Following that ruling, French authorities agreed to hand over the couple’s children, Deniz Abdullayev and Araz Abdullayev, to German officials.

“The children were returned to Germany on August 18 under the supervision of representatives from that country. At the next stage, appropriate measures will be taken within the framework of German law to reunite the minors with their parents. Both Azerbaijan’s Embassy in France and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora are providing legal support to the family.

In light of this case, we once again call on Azerbaijani citizens living abroad to immediately inform their embassies in similar situations. Early awareness of the problem enables timely action and helps prevent developments in an undesirable direction,” the embassy said in its statement.

