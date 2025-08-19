Nar honored with prestigious “Stevie” Award

Distinguished by its affordable services for customers and initiatives that benefit the community, Nar has been awarded the “Silver Stevie” at the International Business Awards in the “Communication or PR Campaign of the Year” category.

The award-winning social project Nar –the “Training school” for individuals with speech and hearing impairments – not only develop professional skills but also supports their integration into the labor market and expands their opportunities for independent activity. Within the framework of the project, more than 200 young people received training and support in various professions.

It is worth noting that this year, the International Business Awards received from over 3800 applications submitted from 78 countries. The projects were evaluated by 9 specialized juries comprising more than 250 international professional experts.

The Director of Public Relations and Corporate Communications Department, Hokuma Karimova, stated: "Our social projects aimed at supporting individuals with speech and hearing impairments make a significant contribution to improving their quality of life and creating equal opportunities in society. The international of Nar's strategic steps towards building an inclusive society, and their acknowledgment with such a prestigious award, is a clear indicator of the successful implementation of our social responsibility strategy”.

The “Stevie Awards” were established in the USA in 2002 and recognize the business achievements of companies and individuals worldwide. The award winners are presented as successful role models. It should be noted that Nar has received this prestigious award for the third time.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 6 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides excellent service at an affordable price.