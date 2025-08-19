Iran-Azerbaijan-Armenia railway could become key transit route to Europe, minister says

Photo: Information portal of the First Vice-President of Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. The railway line linking Iran, Azerbaijan, and Armenia could play a key role in transit between the three countries and Europe, said Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh, as she spoke with journalists in Yerevan, Trend reports.

She noted that Iran already has a railway up to Jolfa, and it has been confirmed that the line will be extended from Nakhchivan to Yerevan.

The minister stressed that connecting the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea is strategically important for the region.

Sadegh added that Iran and Armenia have reached a preliminary agreement on building a second bridge at Nurduz on the border, upgrading the existing bridge and terminals, and revising truck tariffs.