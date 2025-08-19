Azerbaijan sees growth in gas exports and income

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. From January through July 2025, Azerbaijan exported 14.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

According to the data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee, the revenue from these exports reached $5.3 billion.

Compared with the same period last year, gas shipments rose by 625.1 million cubic meters, or 4.5%, while export revenue increased by $513.3 million, or 10.8%.

Gas exports accounted for 34.6% of Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade during the first seven months of 2025.