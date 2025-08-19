Kazakhstan plans major growth in railway transit shipments by 2029
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Kazakhstan aims to boost its transit railway shipments to 67 million tons by 2029, up from 27.4 million tons in 2024, as stated by Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev. The country, a key international transit hub with five major railway corridors, expects volumes to surpass 54 million tons by 2025.
