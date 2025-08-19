Uzbek Transport Ministry holds talks with ADB on digital transport initiatives

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 19. Deputy Minister of Transport Ilkhomjon Abdugafarov met with a team of international consultants from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) led by Ki-Joon Kim, Head of the Urban Transport Planning and Intelligent Transport Systems Group, Trend reports via the Ministry.

The discourse centered around the assessment of the prevailing condition of digital transportation frameworks, leveraging insights derived from datasets amassed during antecedent engagements by the ADB delegation.



Officials engaged in a comprehensive analysis of potential synergies for collaborative efforts in executing strategic initiatives focused on enhancing digital transformation and optimizing public transportation infrastructure within the nation.

