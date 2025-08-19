Kazakhstan’s Shymkent sees growth in volume of investments since 2025
Photo: Akorda
Since the beginning of the year, Shymkent has seen significant growth in investments, industrial production, and housing development. New industrial zones have been launched to boost the city’s economy, while the number of small and medium businesses continues to rise. Infrastructure improvements, including new roads and expanded street lighting, have been made to enhance transportation and public safety.
