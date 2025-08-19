EBRD invests in greener mobility for Chisinau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a 68.2 million euro loan to support new urban infrastructure in Chisinau, Moldova, Trend reports.

The financing will be complemented by a 1.9 million euro investment grant and backed by the European Union, which will share part of the project’s risk.

Chisinau, home to around 800,000 people, faces growing congestion and pollution due to rapid urbanisation. To ease the pressure, city authorities plan to develop three new urban areas on the outskirts of the capital, equipped with modern, sustainable amenities.

The project will improve infrastructure for all road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, public transport users, and people with disabilities. By expanding facilities for public and shared mobility, it aims to reduce reliance on private cars and cut emissions. Plans also include a wetland park at La Izvor Park’s Lake 4 to boost biodiversity and climate resilience.

The initiative forms part of Chisinau’s Green Cities Action Plan, which sets targets for sustainable transport and climate mitigation. It is also classified as Gender SMART, integrating women’s perspectives into urban design.

The EBRD has invested more than 2.5 billion euros in 183 projects in Moldova to date, making it a leading institutional investor in the country.