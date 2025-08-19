UN-Habitat announces job opening for urban development consultant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19.​ The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) has published a job announcement seeking a consultant for its urban development initiatives, Trend reports.

The position, based in Nairobi, was posted on August 12, 2025.

The consultant will be responsible for analyzing data and finalizing methodology documents for the New Urban Agenda 2026 Quadrennial Report, SDG11 Report, Good Practices Database, and the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) Reports.

The candidate will be required to:

- Produce a live report on the 13th World Urban Forum;

- Conduct specialized data analysis for real-time event metrics and prepare a post-forum report;

- Carry out targeted data analysis to evaluate post-event outcomes.

Further details about the vacancy are available on the UN careers website here.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel