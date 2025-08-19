Ukraine’s Embassy in Baku expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. The Embassy of Ukraine in Baku has expressed its gratitude to Azerbaijan for its humanitarian assistance, Trend reports.

“Today, on World Humanitarian Day, we honor those who preserve humanity in the most difficult times. <...> We extend special thanks to our friends in Azerbaijan, who have stood by Ukraine from the very first days of the war. We are sincerely grateful to the leadership and people of Azerbaijan for their humanitarian assistance, including in the energy sector, as well as for rehabilitation and recovery programs for children affected by the war. Thank you for your support,” the diplomatic mission wrote in a post on its social media accounts.

Another shipment of humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan was dispatched from the Sumgayit Technological Park on August 15.

The delivery was arranged by the Ministry of Energy in line with a decree issued by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on August 11, 2025.

The cargo includes around 90,000 meters of electrical cables and wires, 25 generators, and 7 transformer sets. The first batch of this equipment, aimed at helping restore stable electricity supplies in areas affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine, was sent in a convoy of 10 trucks. In total, assistance worth $2 million was organized at the request of the Ukrainian side, with part of the shipment dispatched on August 13 and the remainder on August 15.

Azerbaijan has previously provided Ukraine with humanitarian aid linked to electricity supply. In the context of the current war, the total value of Azerbaijan’s humanitarian support to Ukraine — including assistance for recovery and reconstruction — has already exceeded $44 million.