Kyrgyzstan’s industrial output grows in 1H2025
Kyrgyzstan's industrial firms produced $4.1 billion in January-July 2025, up 11.3% from the previous year. With 18.5% of the economy, the industry contributed 1.95 basis points to GDP growth. Production of food and drinks, textiles, petroleum products, chemical products, pharmaceuticals, rubber, plastics, and building materials boosted manufacturing to $3.1 billion.
