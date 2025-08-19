Lithuania invests in tourism businesses to boost nation's profile overseas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. The Ministry of the Economy and Innovation of Lithuania (EIMIN) has put its money where its mouth is, allocating 78,000 euros to back 21 projects by inbound tourism operators and tourism associations, and this funding will help participants hit the ground running, actively promoting Lithuania at major international exhibitions and business events, shining a spotlight on the country as a top-notch destination for foreign visitors, Trend reports.

“Increasing tourism is one of the priorities of Lithuania’s economic transformation plan START. Foreign tourists bring significant revenue to Lithuanian businesses across various sectors—from accommodation, dining, and transportation to culture and entertainment. By investing in inbound tourism projects, we not only increase Lithuania’s visibility worldwide but also provide long-term benefits for our local businesses,” said Deputy Minister of Economy and Innovation Agila Barzdienė.

The funding is doled out under the program Developing Tourism Infrastructure and Marketing Measures, which lends a helping hand to tourism companies, associations, and organizations looking to throw their hat in the ring at international industry events. The sky's the limit for each project, with a cap set at 4,000 euros.

A good number of the chosen projects will be all about forging new business ties, striking up partnerships, and nurturing long-lasting cooperation with folks from the international tourism scene. They will also shine a spotlight on Lithuania at major global tourism fairs, showcasing the country as a treasure trove of cultural, sustainable, and conference tourism opportunities.



The initiative will also lend a hand to thematic tourism segments, like health and wellness travel, putting Lithuania’s diverse tourism profile in the fast lane.

In the previous fiscal cycle, within the parameters of the same initiative, a total of 18 proposals were put forth, while project stakeholders engaged in 35 global events and conferences across Europe and beyond. The initiative is underpinned by allocations from the governmental fiscal framework.

