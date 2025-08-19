Kazakhstan’s food production picking up steam in 1H2025

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In the first half of 2025, Kazakhstan's food production rose by 10.5 percent, reaching 1.8 trillion tenge ($3.42 billion). Growth was driven by increased processing of meat, milk, and grain products. The country now meets 80 - 100 percent of its domestic demand for key food items, though some imports remain. Ongoing investment projects aim for full self-sufficiency, particularly in poultry and dairy.

