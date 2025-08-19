Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan FM to visit Bahrain and Qatar

Uzbekistan Materials 19 August 2025 17:39 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan FM to visit Bahrain and Qatar
Photo: Uzbekistan MFA

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 19. A delegation from Uzbekistan, headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov, is set to hit the road for official visits to the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Qatar from August 19 through 21, Trend reports via Uzbek MFA.

During the visit, the delegation is poised to engage in high-level negotiations with governmental stakeholders and convene with executives from premier enterprises in both nations, with the objective of fortifying bilateral relations and identifying avenues for economic and trade synergies.

Uzbekistan has been strategically enhancing its bilateral engagements with Gulf nations, emphasizing sectors such as capital infusion, energy diversification, and commercial exchange. In recent years, Bahrain and Qatar have engaged in synergistic economic forums and collaborative projects with Uzbekistan, underscoring an escalating partnership in the realms of finance, infrastructure, and technological innovation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more