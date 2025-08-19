Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
SOCAR chief meets with global energy head of Arthur D. Little

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met today with Mikael Kruse, Partner at Arthur D. Little and Global Head of Energy, Utilities, and Resources, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on the company’s diverse activities in the energy sector and its strategic projects in Azerbaijan and abroad. The discussion also covered innovative management models, operational optimization, and ways to boost competitiveness in the energy industry.

“During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the energy transition, digitalization, the use of artificial intelligence in the industry, the development of renewable energy, and other topics of mutual interest,” the statement said.

