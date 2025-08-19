Kazakhstan’s transport and trade hit new highs in 7M2025

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's transport and trade sectors are driving economic growth in 2025, with the transport sector expanding by 22.5 percent in the first seven months and contributing significantly to GDP. Major infrastructure projects, such as road reconstructions and rail upgrades, are supporting this growth.

