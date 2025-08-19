Estonia quits with Operation Inherent Resolve, staying with its NATO mission in Iraq

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur visited Iraq this week, where he met with Iraqi Defense Minister and President and Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, as well as commanders of the NATO Mission Iraq (NMI) and the US-led Operation Inherent Resolve, Trend reports.

During the meetings, Minister Pevkur announced that Estonia will conclude its contribution to Operation Inherent Resolve. During his time in Erbil, he rubbed elbows with Estonian troops stationed in Iraq, tipping his hat to them for their unwavering professionalism and dedication.

“The recent developments in the Middle East undoubtedly affect the fragile security environment of the region, but the situation in Iraq remains stable. This allows us to end our participation in the operation and focus next year on strengthening Estonia’s national defense capabilities,” Pevkur said.

He underscored that the operational insights acquired in Iraq have been paramount, highlighting Estonia’s substantial input towards enhancing regional stability throughout the years.



While Estonia is set to disengage from Operation Inherent Resolve by September, it will maintain its commitment to bolster NATO’s training initiative in Baghdad.



“As our engagement with the coalition concludes, it is evident that the dynamics of international security have a significant bearing on Estonia's national security landscape,” Pevkur explained.

He reiterated Estonia's unwavering dedication to the principles of collective security, emphasizing a proactive stance in evaluating support for allied partners as circumstances necessitate.

During his visit, Pevkur held talks with Major General Christophe Hintzy of France, commander of NATO Mission Iraq, and U.S. Major General Kevin C. Leahy, commander of Operation Inherent Resolve, to discuss the future of both missions.

Estonian forces have been operationally engaged in Operation Inherent Resolve since April 2023, providing strategic military advisers, an infantry battalion, and ancillary support units. Their responsibilities have encompassed providing strategic counsel to regional security contingents, facilitating operational force protection protocols during high-stakes visits and movements, and executing rapid response operations in proximity to Erbil Air Base.



Operation Inherent Resolve, orchestrated by the United States, seeks to provide strategic advisory and operational support to Iraqi security forces in the development of a robust defense architecture designed to neutralize extremist factions and facilitate enduring stability. The NATO Mission Iraq, in parallel, facilitates the enhancement of Iraq's defense frameworks and mitigates security vulnerabilities within the broader geopolitical landscape. Estonia is presently deploying a singular personnel officer to the NATO Mission Iraq (NMI) operational theater in Baghdad.



“Estonian forces have exhibited exemplary operational proficiency across both missions and have garnered significant esteem from command leadership,” Minister Pevkur remarked.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel