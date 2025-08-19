Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan, World Bank examine nation's infrastructure advancement

Economy Materials 19 August 2025 17:23 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Uzbek Ministry of Transport

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 19. First Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Mamanbiy Omarov met with Vinny Wei, World Bank Infrastructure Team Leader for Central Asia, to discuss proposals for further improvement of the country’s transport system, Trend reports via the Ministry.

During the convening, World Bank experts delineated strategic recommendations, and both parties engaged in a discourse regarding significant current and prospective initiatives. Conversations centered around optimizing transport infrastructure, leveraging digital transformation within the sector, enhancing interconnectivity among metropolitan hubs, advancing urban micromobility solutions, and upskilling transport professionals, particularly in the realm of bus operations.

The discussions highlighted Uzbekistan's strategic dedication to the modernization of its transportation infrastructure, leveraging global expertise and collaborative support mechanisms.

