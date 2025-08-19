Uzbekistan, World Bank examine nation's infrastructure advancement

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 19. First Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Mamanbiy Omarov met with Vinny Wei, World Bank Infrastructure Team Leader for Central Asia, to discuss proposals for further improvement of the country’s transport system, Trend reports via the Ministry.
During the convening, World Bank experts delineated strategic
recommendations, and both parties engaged in a discourse regarding
significant current and prospective initiatives. Conversations
centered around optimizing transport infrastructure, leveraging
digital transformation within the sector, enhancing
interconnectivity among metropolitan hubs, advancing urban
micromobility solutions, and upskilling transport professionals,
particularly in the realm of bus operations.
The discussions highlighted Uzbekistan's strategic dedication to the modernization of its transportation infrastructure, leveraging global expertise and collaborative support mechanisms.
