Chinese NIO partners with ABU Sahiy Motors to expand smart mobility in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 19. ABU Sahiy Motors and Chinese smart electric vehicle brand NIO have announced a strategic partnership, under which ABU Sahiy Motors will become the exclusive distributor of NIO vehicles in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via NIO.

The partnership will focus on creating a nationwide mobility ecosystem, integrating intelligent driving, efficient energy services, and digital communications to optimize the country’s transport infrastructure, reduce carbon emissions, and promote a greener future.

NIO Founder and CEO William Li highlighted the importance of experienced local partners in introducing intelligent electric vehicles to new markets and achieving the company’s “Blue Sky is Coming” mission.

ABU Sahiy Motors said it will leverage the partnership to combine advanced technologies, environmental protection, and human-centric services, aiming to contribute to Uzbekistan’s economic growth and the well-being of its population.