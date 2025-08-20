Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan sees growth in trade turnover in 7M2025

Economy Materials 20 August 2025
Azerbaijan sees growth in trade turnover in 7M2025

Aytaj Shiraliyeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20.​ Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with foreign countries reached $28.8 billion from January through July 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this signifies a 7.25 percent uptick relative to the corresponding timeframe in the previous fiscal year.

The analytics indicated that the nation's outbound trade was quantified at $15.2 billion, whereas inbound trade escalated to $13.6 billion. This indicates a contraction of 5.4 percent in export volumes and a robust expansion of 26.1 percent in import activity relative to the corresponding timeframe of the previous fiscal year.

Consequently, the international trade equilibrium recorded a favorable surplus of $1.6 billion, signifying a 3.3-fold contraction compared to the preceding fiscal year.

