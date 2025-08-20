Azerbaijan sees growth in trade turnover in 7M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20.​ Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with foreign countries reached $28.8 billion from January through July 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this signifies a 7.25 percent uptick relative to the corresponding timeframe in the previous fiscal year.



The analytics indicated that the nation's outbound trade was quantified at $15.2 billion, whereas inbound trade escalated to $13.6 billion. This indicates a contraction of 5.4 percent in export volumes and a robust expansion of 26.1 percent in import activity relative to the corresponding timeframe of the previous fiscal year.



Consequently, the international trade equilibrium recorded a favorable surplus of $1.6 billion, signifying a 3.3-fold contraction compared to the preceding fiscal year.