Azerbaijan conducts training flights with young military pilots

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. In accordance with the training plan for 2025, training flights on Super Mushshak training aircraft were conducted in the Azerbaijan Air Force aircraft units, Trend reports.

According to the country's Ministry of Defense, following the health assessments, the flight crews were briefed on safety regulations and conducted a control inspection of aircraft. Then pilots commenced the fulfillment of training flights tasks.

According to the plan, the young pilots successfully carried out take-offs and landings, conducted flights individually and in groups along the designated routes, performed pilotage elements at various altitudes and other training tasks.

The set goals were achieved during the training flights conducted to improve professionalism and practical skills of military pilots.