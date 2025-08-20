Hungary’s Aranynektár Kft to roll out high-tech honey plant in Kazakhstan

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Hungary’s leading honey producer, Aranynektár Kft, plans to invest in building a modern honey production and processing plant in Kazakhstan. The project aims to produce eco-friendly, EU-standard honey for export. Kazakhstan's government supports the initiative, highlighting favorable conditions and promising subsidies for beekeepers.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register