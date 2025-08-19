Uzbekistan, Pakistan discuss Trans-Afghan railway project

Photo: Official website of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. On August 19, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a delegation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan led by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Trend reports.

The distinguished guest conveyed sincere greetings and best wishes from Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The issues of further development of Uzbek-Pakistani relations, multifaceted cooperation and strategic partnership in the context of implementing the agreements reached during the visit of the Pakistani Prime Minister to Uzbekistan in February this year were discussed.

The intensification of mutual contacts and exchanges at various levels was noted with satisfaction. Since the beginning of the year, trade turnover has increased by 23 percent, cargo transportation - by 50 percent. Trading houses have been opened in the cities of Karachi and Lahore. The frequency of direct flights has increased.

The issues of practical cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres, as well as in the field of combating modern challenges and threats to security were considered.

Special attention was paid to the earliest practical implementation of the provisions of the signed trilateral agreement on the Trans-Afghan railway project.