Azerbaijan's state budget revenues expected to exceed forecast by year-end
Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues are expected to reach nearly 40 billion manats by the end of this year, exceeding the approved forecast by more than 800 million manats. Growth is anticipated in both oil-gas and non-oil sectors, with tax collections and Shah Deniz project contributions driving much of the increase.
