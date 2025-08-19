Azerbaijan’s hydropower output surges in 7M2025

Azerbaijan’s hydropower plants generated around 2.1 billion kWh of electricity in the first seven months of the year, up roughly 230 million kWh or 12% from the same period last year. Overall, the country’s energy and utilities sector produced goods and services worth about 2 billion manat.

