Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 20, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies went up compared to August 19.

The official rate for $1 is 576,774 rials, while one euro is valued at 672,523 rials. On August 19, the euro was priced at 662,342 rials.

Currency Rial on August 20 Rial on August 19 1 US dollar USD 576,774 567,640 1 British pound GBP 778,193 767,384 1 Swiss franc CHF 714,722 703,569 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,149 59,383 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,136 55,643 1 Danish krone DKK 90,095 88,742 1 Indian rupee INR 6,627 6,501 1 UAE Dirham AED 157,052 154,565 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,886,660 1,857,041 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,805 200,318 100 Japanese yen JPY 390,420 384,144 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,947 72,606 1 Omani rial OMR 1,499,321 1,474,829 1 Canadian dollar CAD 416,141 410,846 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 340,312 336,219 1 South African rand ZAR 32,653 32,140 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,105 13,885 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,142 7,054 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,454 155,945 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,025 43,344 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 372,534 368,554 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,806 151,371 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,533,973 1,509,681 1 Singapore dollar SGD 448,900 442,077 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 474,685 467,289 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,121 18,861 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 275 270 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 413,990 406,096 1 Libyan dinar LYD 106,452 104,984 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,309 79,003 100 Thai baht THB 1,770,520 1,746,597 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 136,554 136,375 1,000 South Korean won KRW 414,254 409,102 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 813,504 800,621 1 euro EUR 672,523 662,342 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 107,106 105,355 1 Georgian lari GEL 214,102 210,669 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,409 35,034 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,387 8,296 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 171,658 169,209 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 339,279 333,906 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1008,991 995,916 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,044 61,160 1 Turkmen manat TMT 164,405 161,808 Venezuelan bolívar VES 4,222 4,169

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 839,716 rials and $1 costs 720,163 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 815,257 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,187 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 931,000–934,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.06–1.09 million rials.