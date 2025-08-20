Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 20

Economy Materials 20 August 2025 09:56 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 20, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies went up compared to August 19.

The official rate for $1 is 576,774 rials, while one euro is valued at 672,523 rials. On August 19, the euro was priced at 662,342 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 20

Rial on August 19

1 US dollar

USD

576,774

567,640

1 British pound

GBP

778,193

767,384

1 Swiss franc

CHF

714,722

703,569

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,149

59,383

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,136

55,643

1 Danish krone

DKK

90,095

88,742

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,627

6,501

1 UAE Dirham

AED

157,052

154,565

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,886,660

1,857,041

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,805

200,318

100 Japanese yen

JPY

390,420

384,144

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,947

72,606

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,499,321

1,474,829

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

416,141

410,846

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

340,312

336,219

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,653

32,140

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,105

13,885

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,142

7,054

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,454

155,945

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,025

43,344

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

372,534

368,554

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,806

151,371

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,533,973

1,509,681

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

448,900

442,077

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

474,685

467,289

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,121

18,861

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

275

270

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

413,990

406,096

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

106,452

104,984

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,309

79,003

100 Thai baht

THB

1,770,520

1,746,597

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

136,554

136,375

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

414,254

409,102

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

813,504

800,621

1 euro

EUR

672,523

662,342

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

107,106

105,355

1 Georgian lari

GEL

214,102

210,669

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,409

35,034

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,387

8,296

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

171,658

169,209

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

339,279

333,906

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1008,991

995,916

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,044

61,160

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

164,405

161,808

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

4,222

4,169

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 839,716 rials and $1 costs 720,163 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 815,257 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,187 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 931,000–934,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.06–1.09 million rials.

