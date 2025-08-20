Azerbaijan sees modest surge in air cargo value in 7M2025
Azerbaijan’s air cargo shipments surged in value to nearly $5 billion in the first seven months of the year, more than doubling compared to last year, despite a sharp drop in total tonnage. Exports rose to about $220 million, while imports jumped to roughly $4.7 billion, reflecting strong growth in trade value by air.
