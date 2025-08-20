Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan joining forces to light way in peaceful use of nuclear energy

Photo: Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 20. In Tashkent, Uzbekistan, the Uzatom Agency hosted a working meeting between a Kazakh delegation—led by Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, Zhomart Aliyev—and representatives from key Uzbek governmental bodies and expert organizations, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The aim of the talks was to bolster cooperation between the two parties in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, swap stories on environmental and radiation safety, and join forces in training personnel in the nuclear field.

During the meeting, the Director of the “Uzatom” Agency, Azim Akhmedkhadzhayev, highlighted the importance of experience exchange between the two countries, which are both pursuing nuclear energy development projects. According to him, cooperation will enable both sides to jointly advance nuclear technologies in energy, medicine, agriculture, and water purification.

Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Zhomart Aliyev, emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue and Kazakhstan’s interest in learning from Uzbekistan’s experience to minimize risks and improve the efficiency of its own nuclear energy development program.

"The parties discussed issues related to radiation and nuclear safety, seismic resistance of nuclear power plant construction sites, and the creation of a joint monitoring system for radiation and environmental conditions. Special attention was given to training personnel, educational programs, and professional development for specialists," the statement said.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties reiterated their dedication to enhancing the collaborative alliance and underscored the significance of synergistic initiatives for the secure and sustainable advancement of nuclear energy within the Central Asian region.

