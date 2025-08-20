Azerbaijan reports major maritime cargo trade in 7M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20.​ Azerbaijan transported cargo worth $1.3 billion, totaling 1.4 million tons, via maritime routes from January through June 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that the valuation of cargo experienced a contraction of approximately $50.5 million, translating to a decrement of 3.7 percent, concurrently with a volumetric decline of roughly 311,500 tons, equating to an 18.5 percent reduction, in comparison to the analogous timeframe in 2024.



Furthermore, Azerbaijan facilitated the exportation of 112,000 tons of commodities, aggregating a valuation of $64 million, utilizing maritime logistics throughout the specified reporting interval. This indicates a contraction of $3.4 million, equating to a 5.1 percent depreciation in valuation relative to the preceding fiscal year, whereas the throughput experienced a substantial escalation, more than doubling at a factor of 2.2, with an uptick of 65,600 tons in aggregate volume.



Maritime importation metrics indicated a throughput of roughly 1.3 million tons, translating to a fiscal valuation of $1.3 billion. This signifies a contraction of approximately $47 million, equating to a 3.6 percent depreciation in valuation, alongside a 23 percent reduction in throughput relative to the corresponding timeframe in 2024.