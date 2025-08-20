Iranian President signals elevation of Iran-Belarus ties to strategic level

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20.​ Iran and Belarus are set to upgrade their existing roadmap to a comprehensive strategic partnership soon, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a post on his X page, Trend reports.

Pezeshkian pointed out that Iran holds the reins when it comes to fostering ties with Belarus, seeing it as a golden opportunity. He mentioned that his trip to Belarus will be a game changer in bilateral relations, hitting the nail on the head with significant milestones.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Belarus on August 19.

