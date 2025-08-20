Tajikistan, Moody’s analysts looking into development of nation's banking system

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 20. Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan Firdavs Tolibzoda held a video conference with analysts of the international rating agency Moody’s Investors Service to discuss the development of the country’s banking system, Trend reports via the National Bank.

The sides reviewed the macroeconomic situation and explored prospects for cooperation within the framework of rating assessments. Discussions also focused on global and national economic trends, the stability of Tajikistan’s financial system, dynamics of banking indicators, monetary policy, reserve management, and further cooperation priorities.

The National Bank noted that since 2014 it has been cooperating with Moody’s Investors Service in assessing the sovereign debt rating of Tajikistan.

To assist business and financial executives in making informed decisions, Moody's offers data, intelligence, and analytical tools. With more than 115 years of experience, Moody's offers highly qualified analysts, comprehensive data, strong tools backed by innovative technologies, and a forward-looking perspective. The entity assists clients in accelerating value creation in this era of exponential risk in a number of ways, including through our three cloud-based SaaS businesses that support vital banking, insurance, and KYC workflows: Ratings, Research & Insights; Premier Fixed Income Research Business; Data & Information; and Decision Solutions.